Sunny
98.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Belarus president dismisses government

By AP News

Belarus president dismisses government

Photo Icon View Photo

MINSK, Belarus — Belarusia’s authoritarian president has dismissed his Cabinet two months before a scheduled presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in the August 9 election he is almost sure to win. He said Wednesday that most Cabinet ministers would retain their positions in the new government he plans to name before the vote.

Lukashenko has suppressed opposition and independent media since becoming president in 1994. He has faced little real opposition in the elections since then.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 