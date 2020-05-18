Croatian parliament dissolves for parliamentary election

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatian lawmakers on Monday voted to dissolve parliament and pave the way for a general election amid an easing of the coronavirus outbreak.

The motion was supported by 105 lawmakers in the 151-member assembly, while eight were against and four abstained from the vote.

Croatia’s president must now formally schedule the election, likely in late June or early July. Croatia is a European Union member of some 4.2 million people.

The country has been easing lockdown measures against the new coronavirus with a drop in new cases.

Croatia’s ruling conservatives are facing a challenge from a liberal opposition alliance after losing the presidential election in January.

A few dozen people protested outside during the parliament session, angry over slow repair work in the capital, Zagreb, following an earthquake nearly two months ago.