Germany offers to help rebuild fire-damaged Notre Dame

BERLIN — Germany is offering to help rebuild parts of Notre Dame in Paris, a year after the famous cathedral was heavily damaged by fire.

Officials suggested Wednesday that German craftsmen could remake some of the large clerestory windows located far above eye level and designed to let light and air into the cathedral.

The German government said three glass-makers that conduct restoration work for cathedrals in Germany could offer “great expertise” to their French colleagues.

Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said her country would shoulder the costs.

