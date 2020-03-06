Mostly sunny
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ukrainian lawmakers vote no confidence in prosecutor general

By AP News

Ukrainian lawmakers vote no confidence in prosecutor general

Photo Icon View Photo

MINSK, Belarus — Ukrainian lawmakers voted no confidence in the country’s top prosecutor Thursday after the prime minister, foreign minister and defense minister all were replaced in a government shakeup this week.

The parliament vote took place after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka as ineffective. The president leveled similar criticism against the now-former prime minister.

The director of Ukraine’s state investigative bureau alleged that Ryaboshapka had blocked probes of hundreds of cases in the corruption-riddled country.

A new prosecutor general could be named next week.

Ryaboshapka announced last year that he was reviewing earlier investigations of the founder of the Burisma natural gas company, where the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden served on the board for several years.

Hunter Biden’s connection to Burisma came under intense scrutiny and a focus of political debate in the United States.

Parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on Wednesday. New foreign and defense ministers also were named.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 