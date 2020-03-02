Clear
34.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Frankfurt airport shuts down temporarily over drone sighting

By AP News

BERLIN — Frankfurt’s international airport was shut down temporarily after a drone was spotted near the facility on Monday, German federal police said.

“There are currently no departures and landings,” police said in a tweet. Police said they were investigating the situation.

A pilot reported the drone over the southern part of the airport around 11:15 a.m. Police were searching the area with the support of a helicopter, the German news agency dpa reported.

Several flights were canceled or rerouted, among them a plane with the governor of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, who was returning from a visit in Israel.

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt airport had to be shut down for about an hour because of a drone sighting and in 2019, some 28 drone sightings were reported there, dpa wrote.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 