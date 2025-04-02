Slovakia approves cull of 350 bears after man mauled to death in latest fatal attack

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia on Wednesday approved a plan to cull 350 bears following the latest deadly attack on a human.

A 59-year-old man whose body was found in central Slovakia on Sunday appeared to have been mauled, authorities said.

Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba said bear attacks on humans have been on the rise and reached 1,900 last year. The brown bear population in Slovakia is estimated to be over 1,000.

“We can’t live in a country where people are afraid of going to forests,” Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

The government also declared a state of emergency in 55 of the country’s 72 counties, a decision that allows the environment ministry to directly issue permission for the cull.

Environmental organisations say the decision violates the country’s international obligations and argue the country should use preventive measures instead.

The ministry allowed the killings of 144 bears in 2024. Similar measure was approved in Romania last year.

Associated Press