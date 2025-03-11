Poland aims to train 100,000 military reservists a year as security fears grow View Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday his government intends to put 100,000 volunteers through military training yearly starting in 2027 as it seeks to build an army of reservists with worries about Russia growing.

He also said he told Cabinet ministers that they and other government officials would undergo military training, and his decision had been accepted “with full understanding.”

Tusk announced last week that Poland needs 500,000 soldiers, more than double the current number. It would include reservists in additional to the professional army and a territorial defense force.

Security fears have grown sharply in recent weeks in the country along NATO ’s eastern flank as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and drones, and as the Trump administration has put its commitments to NATO in question.

Tusk said Friday his government was working on a plan for military training for all Polish men. He gave more details Tuesday.

“I am convinced that there will be no shortage of volunteers,” he said in comments to his ministers that were broadcast to the public.

Last year, the Polish government said the military had around 200,000 soldiers and would grow to 220,000 this year, with the goal of increasing to about 300,000.