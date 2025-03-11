69 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow shot down in a massive attack, city’s mayor says View Photo

A total of 69 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital were shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The attack, the biggest targeting Moscow in months, came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Sobyanin said on the messaging app Telegram. He didn’t specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were “flying towards Moscow.”

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the drone attack. The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said.

Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.” Footage of the building, published by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the facade of a multi-story residential building near the roof, with bits of the building’s lining stripped off.

Flights have been restricted in and out of four Moscow airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky to the south of the city and Sheremetyevo to the north, according to Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.

By The Associated Press