Slovak government of populist premier Fico has a new minister in a move to stabilize the Cabinet View Photo

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini swore in a new minister of tourism and sports on Wednesday in a reshuffle aimed to stabilize the government.

The appointment of Rudolf Huliak came two weeks after the three parties in the governing coalition agreed on a move to increase the power of the Smer (Direction) party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Under the agreement, the coalition’s two junior partners — the Hlas (Voice) party and the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party — gave up control of one ministry each to Smer.

With the addition of the ministries overseeing investments, regional development and information and tourism and sports, Smer now controls nine ministries, Hlas six and the Slovak National Party two.

The deal was a result of a recent crisis in the coalition that risked its parliamentary majority.

The coalition had 79 seats in the 150-seat parliament known as the National Council before four Hlas lawmakers and three others, including Huliak, in the Slovak National Party parted from their parliamentary factions. The lawmakers did not join the opposition but have demanded posts in the government, parliament and state institutions in exchange for their loyalty.

That has made it difficult for the government to advance its agenda.

Huliak is not a member of the Slovak National Party but heads a fringe, far-right National Coalition party.

Pellegrini’s predecessor, Zuzana Čaputová, refused to accept Huliak’s nomination for the post of environment minister after the 2023 parliamentary election. Čaputová said she would not appoint as minister someone who doesn’t believe in the threat of climate change.

She also cited Huliak’s advocacy of violence against environmentalists as a reason not to swear him in. Huliak, the mayor of Očová town in central Slovakia, has also attacked LGBTQ+ people and the European Union and expressed pro-Russian views.

Fico has yet to announce his plans with the Investments, Regional Development and Information Ministry.

Fico’s government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian and other policies.