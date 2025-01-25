Second miner dies in southern Poland from injuries suffered in methane fire at a coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A second miner has died from injuries suffered in a fire at a coal mine this week in southern Poland, hospital authorities said Saturday.

The victim was among 16 miners injured at the Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine Wednesday when methane gas ignited some 850 meters (2,800 feet) below ground level.

Nine workers suffered severe burns and were taken to a specialist unit at a hospital in Siemianowice Slaskie. Five others were taken to other hospitals.

Wojciech Smetek, a spokesman for the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, said the second miner died from burns to some 80% of his body. The first death was reported Thursday.

Officials were investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.

Methane in Poland’s coal mines has led to occasional fires and deadly explosions.