Fire Turkish ski resort hotel leaves at least 6 people dead, another 31 hospitalized

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A fire broke out at a hotel at a ski resort in northwest Turkey Tuesday, leaving at least six people dead and 31 hospitalized with inuries, officials said.

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Aydin said.

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Aydin’s office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.