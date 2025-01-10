Thousands block key motorway in Serbian capital during student-led protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people blocked traffic on Friday at a key motorway intersection in Serbia’s capital during student-led street protests over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people more than two months ago.

Chanting “we want justice,” the crowd first gathered outside the central court house in Belgrade to urge punishment for who they described as pro-government thugs who have attacked protesters at an earlier gathering.

Protesters have staged almost daily street demonstrations to demand accountability over the Nov. 1 crash at a railway station building in the northern city of Novi Sad.

Fourteen people were killed and three were severely injured after tons of concrete crashed without warning. One more person later died while in hospital.

Many in Serbia believe the huge canopy collapsed because of sloppy reconstruction work that resulted from corruption. The Novi Sad railway station building was renovated twice in recent years in a deal with Chinese state companies.

The protests have posed a challenge for populist President Aleksandar Vucic. Classes at universities in Serbia have been suspended for weeks with students camping inside their faculties.

Friday’s blockade lasted for one hour, also stopping traffic across a key bridge over the Sava river.

Serbia’s prosecutors have filed charges against 13 people for the canopy collapse, including a government minister and several state officials. But doubts prevail over the probe’s independence under the populist authorities.

Smaller, 15-minute silent traffic blockades, have been held daily for the victims at 11.52a.m., the exact time when the canopy crashed. An attack on a group of drama students during one such protest had triggered the university blockades.

Hundreds held silent protests also on Friday at various locations across Serbia.

Vucic initially accused the students of receiving money from abroad. Pro-government media have alleged they work for foreign intelligence services and have published personal data of some students.

But he has also responded to the growing anti-corruption movement by offering cheap loans to students and claiming that their demands have been fulfilled.

Though Vucic has formally said he would lead Serbia to join the European Union, the Serbian strongman has faced accusations of diminishing democratic freedoms in the Balkan nation rather than advancing them during his past decade in power.