Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing 5 military personnel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair on Monday, causing one of them to crash and killing five military personnel on board, an official said. The second helicopter landed safely.

One other person escaped with injuries and was being treated in a hospital, private NTV television quoted Gov. Abdullah Erin as saying.

The crash occurred in the southwestern province of Isparta during regular training flights, according to the governor.

The victims included a brigadier general who was in charge of the aviation school, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the two helicopters to come into contact. Erin said an investigation has been launched.