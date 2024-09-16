Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing hearing on indecent image charges View Photo

LONDON (AP) — A former top BBC news presenter arrived at court Monday to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service.

Huw Edwards, one of the most recognizable faces in British television, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children. The 62-year-old could face prison, though prosecutors acknowledged that a suspended sentence may be appropriate.

Edwards’ case could be sent to crown court for sentencing if the presiding judge decides he does not have appropriate powers to sentence the broadcaster on Monday.