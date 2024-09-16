Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing hearing on indecent image charges

By AP News
Britain BBC Presenter

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing hearing on indecent image charges

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — A former top BBC news presenter arrived at court Monday to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service.

Huw Edwards, one of the most recognizable faces in British television, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children. The 62-year-old could face prison, though prosecutors acknowledged that a suspended sentence may be appropriate.

Edwards’ case could be sent to crown court for sentencing if the presiding judge decides he does not have appropriate powers to sentence the broadcaster on Monday.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 