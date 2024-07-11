Landslide from heavy rain in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountains traps 16 tourists, rescue service says

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A landslide hit a tourist shelter trapping 16 people inside after a thunderstorm packing heavy rains moved through Slovakia’s High Tatras, the country’s rescue service said Thursday.

The incident took place in the Monkova Valley in the country’s highest mountain range, where authorities warned against severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains with hail.

Pavel Bekeš, mayor of the nearby town of Zdiar, told local media that two tourists died and four were injured. The rescuers didn’t immediately confirm that.

Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková offered her condolences to the relatives of the victims but offered no details.

The Mountain Rescue Service said a popular hiking trail in the valley was hit by a landslide and was closed to the public.