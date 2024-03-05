Poland investigates 3 unidentified balloons found near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media reported on Tuesday that three unidentified objects looking like weather balloons have been found in the country’s northeast, and some of them had Cyrillic inscriptions.

The objects were found in Poland’s Mazury lake district, between 20 kilometers and 100 kilometers (12 miles and 60 miles) from the border with Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad.

Private radio RMF FM said none of the balloons had any special devices attached to them.

Emilia Plawska of the local police in the town of Szczytno told the media that the military had been notified and would inspect the objects.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the objects seemed to be meteorological balloons and added that the matter was treated as “civilian” issue and not a military one. He said the incidents will be discussed at next week’s meeting of the National Security and Defense Committee.

A spokesman for the regional police, Rafal Jackowski, said there have been many incidents with weather balloons in the area.

Poland supports neighboring Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion and accuses Moscow of waging a hybrid war against Poland.