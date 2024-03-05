Mostly Clear
A Polish soldier was killed and another injured in a vehicular accident at an army camp

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, at an army test range in northwestern Poland, officials said.

The accident took place Tuesday at the Land Forces Training Center in Drawsko Pomorskie, said Maj. Tomasz Zygmunt with the military police.

The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital in life-threatening condition, he said.

Officials said the accident was unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz extended his condolences on behalf of the ministry and armed forces and said psychological counseling has been offered to relatives.

