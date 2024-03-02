Rain
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Drone crash damages an apartment building in St Petersburg, Russia state media says

By AP News
Russia St Petersburg Explosion

Drone crash damages an apartment building in St Petersburg, Russia state media says

Photo Icon View Photo

MOSCOW (AP) — A drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Six people received medical help after the explosion rocked the building, the agency said, citing the press service of the city’s health care committee.

The Mash news site said that the apartment building was hit by a Ukrainian drone. The Associated Press could not verify this claim.

The site published videos appearing to show the moment the apartment building was struck, showing a strong flash of light engulfing one side of the building and fragments of debris flying into the air. Another video showed car alarms going off.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 