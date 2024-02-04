The second guesthouse blaze in Romania in recent weeks has left 1 person dead and 2 hospitalized

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire at a guesthouse in central Romania on Sunday morning left one person dead and two hospitalized, authorities said.

Emergency teams were deployed to the blaze in the town of Calimanesti in Valcea county where 10 people — including the owner and an employee — were staying at the guesthouse, according to the Department for Emergency Situations, DSU.

Nine people managed to escape the blaze, of whom two were hospitalized, authorities said. One person was trapped inside the building.

“Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the rescuers, the person caught inside the building was declared dead,” the DSU said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities did not say what caused the blaze but said it affected an area of about 250 square meters (820 square feet) and that it was contained and there was no danger of it spreading.

Another deadly guesthouse fire in late December killed at least seven people, including two children. An investigation was launched to determine what caused that fire.