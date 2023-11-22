Clear
A hand grenade explosion triggered by a quarrel at a market injured 9 people in southern Kosovo

By AP News

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A hand grenade exploded in an animal market in a southern city in Kosovo on Wednesday, injuring nine people, police said.

Three suspects are at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina, police said. One of them hurled the grenade after a quarrel in the market, Prizren police spokesman Shaqir Bytyqi was quoted as saying by the Gazeta Express portal.

The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening. Five of them were discharged later Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Prizren, Kosovo’s second biggest city along the Prizren River, is a tourist attraction for its medieval castle and cobblestone streets.

