New Moschino creative director dies of sudden illness just days after joining Milan-based brand

By AP News

MILAN (AP) —

The new creative director of Moschino, Davide Renne, has died after a sudden illness, the owner of the Milan-based fashion house announced on Friday.

Renne, 46, took over the role of creative director on Nov. 1, and his first collection was to have been shown during Milan Fashion Week womenswear previews in February.

“With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future,’’ said Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino-owner Aeffe SpA. ”Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

Renne arrived from Gucci, where he had worked for two decades, reaching the position of head designer of womenswear. He was taking over for Jeremy Scott, who resigned in March after a decade at Moschino, known for its wacky and ironic collections.

