2 top Polish military commanders resign in a spat with the defense minister View Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two top commanders of the Polish armed forces have tendered their resignations shortly before key parliamentary elections, drawing comments about the condition of the army under the current conservative government, the military said Tuesday.

Polish media have reported on growing tensions between the two commanders — the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, and operational commander Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski — and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. Military spokespeople on Tuesday confirmed the reports.

“It is a symbolic decision. They decided to take this step just before the elections to show that they do not have confidence in this political class,” Jacek Czaputowicz, the former foreign minister in the current government, said on news portal Onet.pl.

There was no immediate comment from the two commanders or the government.

Blaszczak has publicly criticised Piotrowski over the army’s reaction to a stray Russian missile that crashed in a Polish forest in December. No one was hurt.

Blaszczak alleged that Piotrowski had not informed him of the incident at the time and that the army failed to find the missile. It was later accidentally found by a civilian.

According to media reports, the minister had recently kept Piotrowski out of the loop on operational decisions like stepping up defenses on the border with Belarus or the evacuation of Poles from Israel after the weekend Hamas attack.

Blaszczak put his trusted man, another top army commander Gen. Wiesław Kukuła, in charge of the evacuations from Israel, which was the last straw triggering the resignations, according to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily. Czaputowicz suggested that Andrzejczak had resigned before that.

The resignations were officially confirmed five days before key parliamentary elections and media reports, including the Rzeczpospolita daily, said the two generals objected to the armed forces being used in the government’s election campaign.

The decisions whether to accept the resignations rests with President Andrzej Duda, who is the supreme commander.

Duda convened a meeting Tuesday of the National Security Bureau with the prime minister and key ministers. He made no comments to the media after the meeting.