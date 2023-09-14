Clear
Slovakia expels one Russian diplomat, but doesn’t explain why

By AP News

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia said Thursday it was expelling a diplomat from Russia’s embassy in the Slovak capital for violations of international conventions, but gave no details of the alleged wrongdoing.

The diplomat, who was not identified, was given 48 hours to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said. It said Slovak authorities had documented the diplomat’s violations of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, but gave no further details.

The ministry also summoned Russia’s ambassador to strongly urge him to make sure the activities of its diplomats were in line with the convention.

In March of last year, Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats on allegations of possible spying and bribery following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An additional 35 staff members had to leave Slovakia later that month.

