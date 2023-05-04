8 people die in overnight fire in Czech city of Brno

PRAGUE (AP) — Eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second largest city in the Czech Republic, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

Police suggested those who died were likely homeless people who were occupying abandoned buildings where a new neighborhood is expected to be built in the coming years.

The rescuers said they didn’t find any injured people. Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze which could take weeks, they said.

Brno mayor Marketa Vankova called the accident “a big human tragedy” and thanked the firefighters who spent several hours fighting the blaze.

“I am very sorry for everyone who died in the tragic fire in Brno tonight,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted.