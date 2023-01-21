Clear
34.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rublev, Sabalenka advance to Australian Open’s 4th round

By AP News
Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a forehand return to Daniel Evans of Britain during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Rublev, Sabalenka advance to Australian Open’s 4th round

Photo Icon View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans. Rublev hit 60 winners, including 10 aces. Rublev will play ninth-seeded Holger Rune in the last 16. Danish teenager Rune beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to move into the fourth round on just his second visit to Melbourne Park.  Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka extended her streak to seven matches as she beat Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. The Belarusian player hit 32 winners to beat Mertens, with whom she won the doubles title in Melbourne in 2021.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 