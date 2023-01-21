Rublev, Sabalenka advance to Australian Open’s 4th round View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans. Rublev hit 60 winners, including 10 aces. Rublev will play ninth-seeded Holger Rune in the last 16. Danish teenager Rune beat Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to move into the fourth round on just his second visit to Melbourne Park. Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka extended her streak to seven matches as she beat Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. The Belarusian player hit 32 winners to beat Mertens, with whom she won the doubles title in Melbourne in 2021.