Noskova shocks Kasatkina at Adelaide International

By AP News
Russia's Daria Kasatkina makes a forehand return to Czech Linda Noskova during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Czech teenager Linda Noskova has produced one of the first shocks of the 2023 season, beating 8th-ranked Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3 in the opening round of the Adelaide International. The 102-ranked 18-year-old came through a tough qualifying draw in which she beat world No. 58 Anna Kalinskaya and No. 43 Anastasia Potapova before achieving the biggest win of her career over third-seeded Kasatkina. Noskova is competing in only her fifth main draw on the WTA Tour and had never played, let alone beaten, a top-10 player. She had been 0-2 against top-20 opponents. On the men’s side Yoshihito Nishioka upset fifth-seeded Holger Rune in three sets.

