Partly Cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank head

By AP News

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s Central Bank said Friday that the country’s economy will contract by about 3% this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021, the year before sanctions and company pullouts in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said following a bank board meeting that inflationary pressure remains elevated, citing “worsening trade conditions” as one factor. She said annualized inflation as of December was 12.7%.

Russia’s gross domestic product rose by about 4.8% last year.

A wide array of foreign companies pulled out of Russia or scaled down their activities in the country after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

The European Union imposed a price cap this month on Russian oil, one of the country’s key exports.

Nabiullina said the effect of the price cap would be analyzed more thoroughly at the bank’s February meeting.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 