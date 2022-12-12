Cloudy
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mercedes Benz plans euro 1.3 billion e-van plant in Poland

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German automaker Mercedes-Benz is investing 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in a electric van plant in Poland, officials said Monday.

The plant in the southwestern Poland town of Jawor will be Mercedes-Benz Group A.G.’s first in Europe devoted to making electric delivery vehicles, Mathias Geisen, the company’s head for van operations, said.

Geisen said the electric delivery vans will be the “vehicles of the future” and provide a big step toward emissions-free transportation.

Mercedes already has a car engine and battery factory in Jawor.

The van plant is expected to create 2,500 new jobs, Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said.

The launch date has yet to be announced.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 