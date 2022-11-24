Clear
Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman

By AP News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a gunman opened fire in a southern city on Thursday fatally injuring three people and then killed himself.

The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow.

Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional interior ministry, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, according to state news agency Tass. One other person was wounded.

Runov was cited as saying tensions over the gunman’s divorce could be behind the shooting.

