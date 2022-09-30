Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

By AP News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its “illegal” referendums in four Ukrainian regions, declared that they have “no validity” and urged all countries not to recognize any “purported annexation” of the territory by Moscow.

The vote on the resolution in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1, with China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstaining.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote that in the event of a Russian veto, the U.S. and Albania which sponsored the resolution would take it to the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, “and show that the world is still on the side of sovereignty and protecting territorial integrity.”

The council vote came hours after a lavish Kremlin ceremony where President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were now part of Russia and would be defended by Moscow.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 