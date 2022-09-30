Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28

By AP News
Ukrainian police officers collect fragments from a crater to determine the type of ammunition after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28

Photo Icon View Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday.

He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory. He posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticized, gunpoint referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He said rescuers were at the site of the attack.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 