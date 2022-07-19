Clear
99.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before WH visit

By AP News
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before WH visit

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, on Tuesday accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia’s invasion of their country.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation recognized the Ukrainian people with its Dissident Human Rights Award. Zelenska, who is visiting Washington this week, accepted the award in person.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman fighting Russian aggression today,” she said, speaking through a translator.

Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine’s supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine in late February.

Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the first months after the invasion but emerged from seclusion May 8 to greet U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who had been traveling in eastern Europe and made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine to meet her counterpart.

Zelenska was due at the White House later Tuesday to meet with Jill Biden. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Biden, said the women would discuss continued U.S. support for Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the fallout from Russia’s war.

On Wednesday, Zelenska will address members of Congress in an auditorium at the Capitol, following a similar appearance by her husband at an earlier stage of the war.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 