AP PHOTOS on Day 44: Train station attack, mass graves

By AP News
A body lies covered after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "thousands" of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

A body lay covered at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday after a missile hit. On the platform was a bloodied stuffed horse, left behind after an attack that killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens more.

In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, relatives cried at a mass grave. In the city of Chuhuiv, the end of a missile stuck up out of the ground.

The destruction from Russia’s war on Ukraine could be seen at a home in Kharkiv, where Oleg Mezhiritsky and his mother, Lidiya Mezhiritska, stood outside their crumpled house.

It could also be seen on a street in Mariupol, where a woman pulled her bags past damaged homes.

This gallery contains graphic content.

By The Associated Press

