Cloudy
61.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine

By AP News
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, attend a training exercise, at an undisclosed location near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine

Photo Icon View Photo

People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border.

Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn’t bear to leave their pets behind — including one wounded brown dog in Poland — despite the risky evacuation.

One resident covers her home’s shattered windows in the port city of Mikolaiv after Russian attacks, which blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government building there, killing at least 12 people.

A man rides a bicycle past a body covered with a rug on the outskirts of Mariupol. Elsewhere in the besieged southern port, a woman cooks outside apartment buildings damaged by shelling.

Ukrainian soldiers near the western city of Lviv go through training exercises, firing their guns at makeshift targets. Some others take up positions in earthen trenches north of Kyiv, where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 