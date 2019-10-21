Sunny
The Latest First polls close in Canada election

By AP News

TORONTO — The latest on Canada’s Parliamentary elections times local):

7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Newfoundland and Labrador and results in Canada’s federal election will now start to trickle in.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

___

9 a.m.

Canadians are electing a new Parliament on Monday after a tight election campaign that has raised the threat of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being knocked from power after one term.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.

Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.

