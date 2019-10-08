Sunny
Conservative leader calls Trudeau a fraud in Canadian debate

By AP News

TORONTO — The leading candidate to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister attacked him during the second debate of the campaign, calling him a phony and fraud who can’t even recall how often he’s worn blackface.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday that Trudeau doesn’t deserve to govern Canada. Trudeau is seeking a second term in the Oct. 21 elections.

The blackface controversy surfaced last month when Time magazine published a photo showing the then-29-year-old Trudeau at an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001 wearing a turban and robe with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Trudeau was dressed as a character from “Aladdin.”

Trudeau said he also once darkened his face for a performance in high school. A brief video surfaced of Trudeau in blackface as well.

