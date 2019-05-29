Amish couple settles lawsuit over photos their faith forbids

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amish couple with 13 children settled a lawsuit that accused federal officials of violating their constitutional rights by insisting they provide photographs of themselves before the Canadian wife’s request to become a permanent U.S. resident can be approved.

The southern Indiana couple sued last year in U.S. District Court. Their lawsuit said they won’t allow themselves to be photographed “for any reason,” in keeping with their Old Order Amish belief that photos of people are “graven images” prohibited by the biblical Second Commandment.

The Indianapolis Star reports Wednesday that the settlement allows the woman to become a permanent U.S. resident without submitting photos. The government agreed to allow her to cross the U.S.-Canada border without photo ID.

The lawsuit identified the couple only as John and Jane Doe.

