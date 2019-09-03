Quantcast
Plane makes emergency landing, passengers evacuated

Posted on 03/09/2019 by AP News

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say passengers on a plane were evacuated by slides after an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Boeing 737 landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, and passengers were evacuated on the runway via emergency slides.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

