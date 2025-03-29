Toronto FC ends four-game losing streak playing Vancouver Whitecaps to scoreless draw View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Following a four-match losing streak, Toronto FC ended its skid and played its way to a scoreless draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Toronto (0-4-2) proved scrappy against a Whitecaps team (4-1-1) that entered the game with a Western Conference leading 10 goals scored. Meanwhile, Toronto has struggled defensively giving up a league-high 12 goals.

Toronto keeper Sean Johnson made a big save in the 88th minute to deny Ranko Veselinović off a corner to preserve the draw. At the other end, Ola Brynhildsen came close in stoppage time and Vancouver survived some dicey moments in front of goal.

Vancouver threatened early from set pieces with Toronto defender Raoul Petretta having to clear a Brian White header off the goal-line from a Sebastian Berhalter corner in the 11th minute.

Toronto was missing Richie Laryea, Kevin Long and Matty Longstaff due to injuries.r.

Vancouver was without injured captain Ryan Gauld and defenders Sam Adekugbe and Bjorn Inge Utvik.

Saturday’s game was the first of five in 15 days for Vancouver, which hosts Mexico’s Pumas UNAM on Wednesday in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup play quarterfinal.

Toronto visits Inter Miami on April 6.

