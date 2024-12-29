Flights temporarily suspended at Halifax airport after airplane landing incident

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said that at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St. John’s, Newfoundland., experienced an incident upon landing.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival Saturday night, adding that the aircraft couldn’t reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus.

Fitzpatrick said that nobody on board was injured, but a spokesperson from the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who responded to the incident alongside paramedics, said minor injuries were reported.

Chase said flight operations were suspended after the incident while waiting for clearance that airfield operations could continue, and one of the airport’s runways has since resumed regular operations.

The cause of the incident is unknown and pending investigation.