Travis Kelce's new racehorse Swift Delivery finishes 2nd as beaten favorite in Canada

By AP News
Travis Kelce’s new racehorse Swift Delivery finishes 2nd as beaten favorite in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — A racehorse named Swift Delivery that three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bought into has finished second in its latest start.

Sent off as the even-money favorite, Swift Delivery was beaten in the $125,000 Toronto Cup Stakes at Woodbine on Saturday. He paid $2.50 and $2.10 as his two-race winning streak ended.

Swift Delivery was last in the field of six in the early going of the one-mile race on the E.P. Taylor turf course. Under Patrick Husbands, the 3-year-old gelding made a move on the outside, but couldn’t overcome eventual winner Piper’s Factor. The 7-1 shot paid $16.60 to win.

Team Valor International founder and CEO Barry Irwin said Swift Delivery is not named after pop superstar Taylor Swift, who Kelce has been dating. Kelce attended the Kentucky Derby in May.

