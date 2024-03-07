6 dead after mass stabbing at Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

TORONTO (AP) — A 19-year-old student from Sri Lanka is accused of stabbing and killing six people he lived with, including four children from a Sri Lankan family, Ottawa police said Thursday.

Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs said an “edged weapon” or “knife-like object” was used by the 19-year-old suspect, who was identified as Febrio De-Zoysa. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Stubbs said the deceased are Sri Lankan nationals who recently came to Canada. He said they include a 35-year-old mother, a 7-year-old son, a 4-year-old daughter, a 2-year-old daughter and a 2/12-month baby as well as a 40-year-old acquaintance of the family.

A seventh victim, the husband, is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

“The father and husband of the victims were found at the scene and was injured,” Stubbs said, adding that “This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people.”

Sri Lanka’s high commission in Ottawa earlier confirmed the victims were a family of Sri Lankan nationals. The high commission said the father survived but his wife and children died, adding that it is in touch with relatives in the country’s capital, Colombo.

Police were called to the home in the Barrhaven area just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. A suspect was arrested quickly after that, and police said there was no continuing threat to public safety.

Don Perera, a neighbor, said he met the family that lived in the home last fall at a Halloween party at the nearby Catholic elementary school. He said the father was from Sri Lanka.

Shanti Ramesh, who lives across the street, was alerted to a commotion late Wednesday. From her balcony, she saw a man sitting on the driveway of the home and yelling before two police officers arrived and carried him away.

On Thursday morning, five marked police cars were parked on the street and in driveways near the home, which is a middle unit of a row of brick townhouses.

Several people in white jumpsuits were going in and out of the home throughout the early morning, while parents and kids walked and biked by on their way to a nearby elementary school.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the news distressing for all the city’s residents.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said. “It’s devastating and heartbreaking.”

Police have identified the victims as Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, the 35-year-old mother; Inuka Wickramasinghe, a 7-year-old boy; Ashwini Wickramasinghe, a 4-year-old daughter, Rinyana Wickramasinghe, a 2-year-old daughter and Kelly Wickramasinghe, a 2 1/2-month old baby girl.

A sixth victim, Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, 40, was also found deceased.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press