A joint US-Canadian investigation results in the seizure of a record 274 guns

ORILLIA, Ontario (AP) — A joint investigation by Canadian police and U.S. law enforcement has led to what they call a record-breaking gun bust with 274 illegals guns being seized.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday the investigation with U.S. Homeland Security resulted in firearms being confiscated in the U.S. and Ontario. Police said 106 guns were seized in Ontario and 168 were seized in the U.S. before they could be smuggled into the Canadian province.

Investigators said police infiltrated an alleged group of smugglers trying to bring guns across the border into the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said 16 people in Ontario have been arrested.

They say the suspects were also allegedly trafficking a large amount of drugs.