Clear
63 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunshots; no injuries reported

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Canada-Jewish Schools

Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunshots; no injuries reported

Photo Icon View Photo

MONTREAL (AP) — Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit overnight by gunshots, police said Thursday.

Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived Thursday morning. Nobody was inside at the time of the shootings, police said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

“We are seeing an increase in threats of violence,” Trudeau said. “That’s not who we are as Canadians. We are a country that has done better than just about any other country at understanding and respecting different perspectives.”

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened at the schools cannot be tolerated.

On Wednesday, three people were injured and one person was arrested at Montreal’s Concordia University after several incidents police said were tied to the Israel-Hamas war.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 