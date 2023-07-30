Canadian police say 6 people have been killed in a small plane crash

CANMORE, Alberta (AP) — Canadian police said Saturday six people have died in a small plane crash west of Calgary in the province of Alberta.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the plane with a pilot and five passengers aboard took off from Springbank Airport, just west of the city, on Friday night and was headed for Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

It was reported overdue by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ontario, and police say the center contacted them about the plane at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules plane was dispatched to search for the missing aircraft and searchers located it on Mount Bogart, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Calgary, by honing in on an emergency locator transmitter.

The Hercules crew and Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue responders who were also dispatched to the scene confirmed there were no survivors.

A Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is investigating the crash.