Canada authorities responding to major collision on highway

By AP News

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Authorities in Canada responded Thursday to a major collision on a highway in the province of Manitoba.

Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said in a tweet Thursday they are deploying all resources in the province to the scene.

TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road.

Ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

Carberry is 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Manitoba’s capital of Winnipeg

