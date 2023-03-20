3 stabbed at Canadian hospital, student in custody

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Police officers have arrested a student on suspicion of stabbing three people Monday at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax, police said.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the suspect is a student at the school.

Police said they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. The school was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day.

Police have completed a search of the school and are working with school staff on releasing students from the property.

Such violence is rare in Canada, especially in the country’s Atlantic coast provinces.