Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton police said Thursday that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call.

Police did not immediately release any details about what happened. Police chief Dale McFee was expected to make a statement later Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality” Trudeau wrote.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission canceled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax expressed condolences on Twitter.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 