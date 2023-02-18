Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

St-Germain surprises Shiffrin with slalom gold for Canada

Sponsored by:
By AP News
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin gets to the finish area after completing the women's World Championship slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

St-Germain surprises Shiffrin with slalom gold for Canada

Photo Icon View Photo

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain has won the women’s slalom at the world championships and Mikaela Shiffrin took the silver medal. The American skier led after the first run but finished 0.57 seconds behind St-Germain after the final run. Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze. Shiffrin won the giant slalom on Thursday and silver in the super-G last week. Saturday’s race was the last women’s event of the world championships. Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

By ANDREW DAMPF and ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 