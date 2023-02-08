Clear
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guard Jordin Canada staying with hometown LA Sparks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks.

The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.

Canada played four seasons in Seattle, where she won two WNBA championships. She was the league’s steals leader in 2019 and was named to the All-Defensive first team that same year with the Storm. She was drafted fifth overall by Seattle in 2018 out of UCLA.

“I think the theme of this free agency is about sacrificing to be a part of something special,” Canada said. “I believe in the vision that is getting ready to take place. We definitely have something special happening in LA and I’m excited to stay home.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 